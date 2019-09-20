|
Kyuwang "Kyu" LeeKyuwang "Kyu" Lee, 73, of Danville, passed away peacefully on September 5th, 2019. Kyu was born in Seoul Korea to KooChong and SeungKang Lee. He attended Kyunggi High School and Seoul National University. Kyu moved to America to receive his PhD in organic chemistry at UCLA and USC, which was followed by a post-doctoral fellowship at Harvard. At UCLA, he met and married his beloved wife, Sue (EunSook). Together they raised two children, Robert and Kathy. Kyu will be remembered as an extraordinarily loving and kind husband, father, and grandfather.
After working at PPG and Hexcel Corporation, Kyu started his own business. An entrepreneur and inventor, he earned several patents, primarily in the bicycle and golf equipment industries. After retirement, he enjoyed having fun with his grandkids, gardening, tinkering, playing poker with friends, and telling jokes. Kyu lived life fully and joyfully – he loved making people laugh and smile.
Kyu is survived by his wife of 46 years - Sue (EunSook), children Robert and Kathy, daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law David Hathorn, four grandchildren Eleanor, Brandon, Samantha, and Thomas, two sisters and two brothers, seven nieces and two nephews.
Services were held on Monday, September 9, 2019. Kyu was laid to rest at the Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary in Lafayette, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019