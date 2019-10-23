|
Labrine PappasLabrine Pappas of San Francisco, born in Kandyla, Tripoli, Greece, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 93 on Oct 19, 2019. Daughter of the late Demetrios and Fani and beloved wife of the departed George Pappas. Loving and cherished mother to Penelope (Patrick) and adored Grandmother to Georgia (George) and John (Jacquelyn).
She was well known for her generous and welcoming hospitality, her fabulous cooking and baking, and her unbelievable strength. May her memory be eternal.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019