Lai Hah ChinLai H. Chin, 90, passed away 5/27/2019. Born Canton, China. Beloved husband to the late May Chin. Survived by his daughter Gan Haw(Dave), son Gene Chin(Cindy), grandkids
Elliot, Samantha, & Nicholas Haw(Hannah) & Catherine Chin. Visitation Sun 6/9/19 from 2:30 to 3:30pm at McAvoy & O'Hara Evergreen Mortuary 4545 Geary at 10th Ave, San Francisco, Ca. Graveside Service Mon 6/10/19, 11am at Golden Hill Memorial Park,2099 Hillside Blvd,Colma
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 7 to June 9, 2019