Larry Betts

Larry Alan Betts

12/14/1945 - 8/17/2020

Larry Alan Betts, 74 of San Francisco, CA passed away August 17, 2020.

He was born in Sacramento, CA on December 14, 1945. Larry graduated from St. Joseph Military Academy and received his D.D.S. from University of the Pacific. He was married to Anna Saenz. He operated his dental practice in the Heart of the Mission District for 40 years. He loved working in his community as well as flying, cooking, theatre and his trips to Italy. Larry was a talented craftsman, artist, scientist and teacher. Most of all he was a pilot, like his father.

He was survived by his three boys, Aaron Hutsch, Eli Woodward, and Miley Betts. And grandchildren Lauren Hutsch, Brittany Alexis Woodward, Vance Betts and Olivia Betts.

Funeral Arrangements will be held at 10am on August 25th, at Chapel of the Chimes.

"No, I am not in a better place"





