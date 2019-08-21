|
|
Larry Fox
February 14, 1938 - August 16, 2019Not one to go peacefully or quietly anywhere, Larry Fox left this life in the spirit in which he lived — making jokes, being loved by friends, and stubbornly fighting the whole way. He was a gifted leader, a canny businessman, an adventurer, an inspiration, a loyal friend, and a strong figure in board rooms and in the community. He was also a storyteller, a master of the one-liner, and had a great sense of humor.
Larry was born in Alameda CA on Valentines Day and considered himself a great lover of family and friends. He graduated from Alameda High in spring of 1956 where he played football. He then went on to UCB and joined the Sigma Nu fraternity, majored in economics, and graduated Feb. 1961. That summer he met the love of his life Joan Siemens and they married August 1963. They moved to Lafayette the next year, where they raised their 2 children Michelle and Kevin.
Always a risk taker, in 1964 Larry started his own wholesale paper distribution company Conifer Paper Products in Berkeley. He merged with Crent Company of SF in 1993 and retired after it's sale in 1998. Starting with 3 people, Conifer grew to have more than 200 employees in 3 locations. He was active with the West Coast Packaging Group and served as Chairman of the Board of Affiliated Paper Companies, a national organization.
Larry enjoyed participation in community groups. He was a member of Berkeley Rotary for many years. He was on the board of Center for Living Skills in Lafayette. His biggest contributions were in health care. He started as a Director of Alta Bates Medical Center in Berkeley, then Chairman of the Alta Bates Summit Medical Center upon their merger. He was a Regent of Samuel Merritt College.
Never all work and no play, Larry loved entertaining friends, being with family at The Fox Den at Tahoe, traveling the world with Joan, outdoor activities, cultural events, and various sports. A Cal Bear football supporter for years, he also enjoyed running, biking, and his lifetime love: sailing (captained his Sabre 45' sloop in the 2000 Pacific Cup race to Hawaii).
Larry fought two kinds of cancer for two years. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Joan, daughter Michelle and Tim Pesce; son Kevin and Mona Fox, and 4 beautiful and talented "grand-girls". While we feel sadness in no longer being able to laugh with him, listen to his stories, or unsuccessfully try to once again beat him at Gin, we raise a martini to celebrate a long, fully-lived life, and a legacy of generosity, friendships, and adventures. Memorial Services will be held on Sept. 21 at 10 am at the Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian Church.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019