Larry HaimovitchLarry Haimovitch, 72, died peacefully at home February 13, 2019, while under hospice care. The cause was metastatic bladder cancer.
He was president of his own medical device technology consulting firm, Haimovitch Medical Technology Consultants.
Prior to forming his business, he spent over 20 years as a health care and medical device research analyst for a variety of investment banking firms and money managers. He also wrote professionally for numerous medical device journals and newsletters.
Surviving with his widow Carie and first wife Marlena Blavin, who remained a lifelong friend are a sister, Karen Buckwold, wife of Fred Buckwold, of Houston, as well as nieces, nephews and godsons, and a large circle friends.
A private celebration of life will be held in April. Details are available by email: [email protected]
Memorial contributions may be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation (www.Glaucoma.org), 251 Post St., Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94108; Friends of Ramana's Garden, Inc. (www.Ramanas.org), P.O. Box 33312, Washington, D.C. 20033; or Mindful Life Project (www.mindfullifeproject.org), 124 Washington Ave., Richmond, CA 94801.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019