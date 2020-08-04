1/
Larry Stein
Larry J. Stein

Larry J. Stein (83), of San Francisco, died peacefully in his home on July 22, 2020.
Born in Los Angeles to Lillian (Drucker) and Sol Stein. Larry is survived by his sister Judy (Elliott) Shapiro. His parents and younger brother, Kenneth Stein, predeceased him.
Larry worked as a Social Worker in SF for many years. He was an accomplished musician and had an extensive vinyl and antiquarian book collection, which he donated to the Friends of the SF Public Library. He enjoyed beachcombing, hiking, and attending book fairs and art openings.
Larry requested to rest near his parents, so his ashes will be spread in the San Fernando Valley. There will be a small gathering at Lands End on 8/12 to celebrate his life. Tikkun olam.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
