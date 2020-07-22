Laura Anne Falk Gordon
December 9, 1960 - June 29, 2020
Laura Anne Gordon passed away in the arms of her beloved husband, Mark on June 29th at the age of 59. She fought a courageous battle for 2 1/2 years with lung cancer.
Laura was born in San Francisco on December 9, 1960, to Herb and Irene Falk. A third-generation San Franciscan, Laura spent her early childhood in Daly City. She and her two brothers, John and David, grew up exploring the grounds of the San Francisco Golf Club with their cousins, Paul and Janine. The two families also enjoyed each other's company on summer vacations at the Russian River.
The Falks moved to Hillsborough in 1968, and Laura attended West Elementary, Crocker Middle School, and Burlingame High School, at each of which she added to her growing circle of close friends. She was always active as she grew up, water skiing in the summer at Clear Lake, snow skiing in the winter at Lake Tahoe, and rooting for the Burlingame High Panthers as head cheerleader.
Laura attended UCLA, where she excelled as a student and made even more lifelong friends. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, where she was affectionately known as "Lou". It was at UCLA that she met her husband Mark.They were married at St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Burlingame on April 26, 1986.
Laura and Mark moved to Burlingame and then Hillsborough, where they carried on Laura's family traditions of summers at Clear Lake, winters at Lake Tahoe, and the Gordon tradition of festive Christmas time glögg parties. She also continued in her distinguished career in the wine and spirits industry, rising to become an area manager with the Heublein Company before retiring in 1994 to focus on her growing family.When she wasn't with her family, "Miss Laura" could be found tearing up the local tennis courts, on a walk through the neighborhood, at a book club meeting with close friends, or rooting for her beloved UCLA Bruins and San Francisco 49ers.
In 1991, Laura gave birth to Erik, who in 1994 was followed by Jack.The family was complete in 1997 with the birth of long-hoped-for daughter Kendall. For all her success in the business world, Laura had no regrets about leaving it behind and pouring her energy into her family, paying close attention as Erik, Jack, and Kendall grew to be the outstanding adults they have become. She was active in every aspect of their lives, volunteering in the classroom and supporting their sports and other extracurricular activities. She was proud to see Erik and Jack graduate from UCLA and Kendall from UC Berkeley. She also forged strong family bonds and made lasting memories through vacations to Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.
Even in the struggles and sorrows of her illness, Laura was strengthened and comforted in her Catholic faith. She leaves as her legacy a family whose many joys would have been impossible without her, and in whose hearts she will forever live.
Laura was a fierce competitor, loyal friend, devoted mother, beloved wife and Laura's memory will be in our hearts forever.
Laura was predeaceased by her Father Herbert L. Falk. She leaves behind her Mother Irene, her brothers John and his Family in Ohio and Dave and his Family in Hillsborough, her Aunt Alice and Bob King of Novato and her Cousins Paul and Janine.
Laura will be greatly missed by the Gordon Families: Jeff Gordon and his Family and Mike Gordon and his Family.
Thank you for your gift of being in our lives and may you walk always with our Lord in Heaven.
There will be a Celebration of Laura's Life at a later date. Donations may be made to Cancer Commons at www.cancercommons.org/giving/