Obituary Condolences Flowers Laura Anne (Chamberlin) Levy July 16, 1924 - March 6, 2019 Laura Anne (Chamberlin) Levy, a longtime San Francisco resident, civil servant and author of a two-volume family biography, "Siberian Odyssey," died peacefully on March 6 at her home in San Francisco's Miraloma Park. She was 94.



Born in Riverside, California, Laura was the eldest of five siblings born to Joseph Conrad Chamberlin, a Stanford-educated entomologist born and raised in Salt Lake City, and Clara Gladstein Chamberlin, a classical vocalist and Jewish immigrant from Chita, Siberia, who arrived in San Francisco in 1922.



The two met in Palo Alto during a musical recital at which Clara, a trained opera singer, performed, and they married in 1923. Joseph's work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture took them from California to Idaho and then to Oregon, where the family settled in Forest Grove.



After high school, Laura majored in English at Pacific University. In June 1945, a year shy of graduation, she traveled to San Francisco intending to earn some money before returning to complete her senior year at Pacific.



But after deciding to stay, she enrolled at San Francisco State University, where she received her BA in English. There she also met her future husband, Clifford Levy. In 1948 they married.



In the late 1960s, Laura began working for the San Francisco Unified School District as a secretary at various schools and later in the district's main office. After acing the civil service exams, she transferred to the County Clerk's office, finishing her career there in 1987 as an assistant supervising court clerk.



After retiring, Laura began work on "Siberian Odyssey." Published in 2005, the book was inspired by stories of her mother Clara's childhood in Siberia. After tape-recording interviews with her mother, she spent 10 years researching 1800s Jewish life in Russia and Siberia.



The book traces the history of her Jewish forebears from Poland and Russia, beginning in 19th century Minsk. There, according to Clara, her ancestor Joseph Sadovitch, a rabbi turned wine clerk, was exiled to Siberia after striking a policeman for doing nothing as passersby looted a burning Jewish home.



One of Laura's fondest memories was a 1972 summer car-camping trip with her three children. They toured Idaho, Wyoming's Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Park, and visited family in Salt Lake City and Portland.



An avid reader, Laura subscribed to the San Francisco Chronicle and The New Yorker, and supported several wildlife and nature conservancy organizations. She enjoyed playing piano and dancing with her longtime beau, Leo Toscano-Martinez. They also traveled to the Pacific Northwest, New England, and to Panama and Europe.



An admirer of classical music, especially Mozart, Laura was caring, quick-witted, intellectually curious and did not suffer fools. Her smile was dazzling. Above all, she loved being around her children and grandson.



She is survived by her sister Alice Lynn, her children Tom, Susan, and Terry, her daughter-in-law Yasmin Anwar, her grandson Leeam, and several nieces and nephews.

