Laura Parker

Laura "Leann" Parker
Laura "Leann" Parker – Known to her friends and family as Leann or Annie. Leann was incredibly intelligent, kind, funny, and beautiful. Leann and Vince, her husband, were together and dedicated to each other for more than 30 years. Leann was dedicated to her fur babies throughout her life and cared deeply for animal sanctuaries. Leann worked for the University of California Berkeley for the majority of her career, retiring in 2018. She is survived by her sister Kathy Parker, her brother Christopher (Kit) Parker, her fur babies: Bunny (miniature poodle), Motai, and Lewang (cats) and many other family and friends who loved her. She will be buried on July 2, 2020, next to her husband, James "Vince" DeArmond, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. Due to the Covid pandemic, memorials will be held at a future date in Berkeley, CA where she spent the majority of her adult life with her husband, and in her hometown of Harlingen, Texas. We will miss you, Leann. I can picture you walking hand in hand with Vince and with your fur babies at your feet as you did for more than 30 years. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to benefit the Laguna Atascosa Wildlife Refuge through https://www.texasocelots.com/legacy
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.