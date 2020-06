Or Copy this URL to Share

Laura Jean Spurrier

09/15/1941 - 06/09/2020

Laura Jean Spurrier, MA, MA, MLS, 78, died on June 9, 2020 at home in Windsor. She was born on September 15, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan. She is survived by Torben, James and Peter Moller. A Memorial Service will be held in Berkeley at a later date when circumstances permit. RIP.



