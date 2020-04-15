|
|
Laura Lee Welch
February 10, 1956 - April 3, 2020On April 3rd, 2020, Laura Lee Welch died unexpectedly in San Francisco, CA after a long battle with leiomyosarcoma. She was 64 years old. To quote Lou Reed, "Life's good, but not fair at all". Her lifelong dedication of healthy eating and exercising gave her the strength to battle her health issues for a time; but ultimately, her physical body was worn out, and she left us peacefully…
Laura is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mark Welch; and sister, Donna Myers of Chandler, AZ. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Hicks; her mother Earlyn (Glo) Hicks; and her sister, Linda Gene Haddad.
Laura was born on February 10th in Avon, Ohio. She graduated from Avon High School and went on to attend The University of Akron, where she graduated in 1979 with a degree in Accounting.
Laura's Midwest practicalities, global outlook, and the gift of complete resolve helped her create an exceptional life for not only her, but those she shared her life with. Her career was long and varied. She was the Associate Executive Director of Finance at Goodwill Industries in Akron, Ohio; Accounting Manager at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, and Controller at Pillsbury Madison and Sutro LLP, both in San Francisco; and Associate Program Manager at McKinsey and Company in New York City, and San Francisco. Professionally and personally, Laura visited over 30 countries and 48 U.S. states.
Laura, like most, deserves a victory lap for her life well lived on her own terms. She had no bucket list items remaining because anything she dreamed, she accomplished! In 1988, Laura decided it was time to leave Ohio and live somewhere else. Selling the house, storing belongings, paying off debt, and buying a VW van led her to a year of personal discovery searching for that perfect new location. Traveling the entire United States and Canada, she ultimately ended her search in San Francisco, a city that just felt just right. One who was never fearful of life's challenges, Laura duplicated that feat by moving to New York using the same game plan in 1997. Returning to San Francisco in 2000, she was thrilled to get back "home". In 2013, Laura decided on two homes after discovering the beauty, of location and people, of Sonoma, California.
Always learning, Laura decided she wanted to become conversational in both Spanish and French – she accomplished both. Musically gifted, she could pick up any instrument and play it. She was a good guitarist and singer, with a love of singing harmony. Given an accordion for Christmas, she was playing "Lady of Spain" within hours smiling all the while!
Laura's concept of remembrances didn't reside in monetary donations or flowers, but rather, in the love and peace we all desire. To remember her, please hug your loved ones (when appropriate), tell them you love them, treat everyone with respect, and live with peace in your hearts. Don't be afraid of life's challenges – overcome them. Heft your favorite beverage and cheers to Laura Lee Welch – she was a special human!
"Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing. And when you have reached the mountain top, then you shall begin to climb. And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance." – Kahlil Gibran
Laura loved to dance and sing!!!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020