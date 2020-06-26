Laurence Hobbs
Laurence Nelson Hobbs
June 2, 1945 - June 18, 2020
Laurence Nelson Hobbs passed way peacefully on June 18, 2020, after a long illness. Larry was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Irving and Gertrude Hobbs on June 2, 1945. When Larry was three ,the family moved to Needham, Massachusetts, where Larry graduated from Needham High School in 1963. He graduated from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania in 1967.

After graduation Larry lived in Boston for several years, before moving to San Francisco in 1971. Larry lived in San Francisco for the next 49 years, but he never forgot his Boston roots. He passionately followed the Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics, and always talked of retiring on Cape Cod. Larry joined Fred S James Corp. in 1972 and embarked on a 35 year career in the insurance brokerage industry. He later worked for General Steamship Corp in Mill Valley, California for 10 years before retiring in 2018.

Larry was passionate about nature and the beautiful California coastline. He spent many days driving along the coast to visit state and national parks and enjoyed whale watching.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Irving and Gertrude Hobbs and his older brother Richard. Larry will be interred at his family plot in HarwichPort, Massachusetts.

Larry had a large network of friends, many of whom have known him for over 45 years. A Celebration of Life will be held when social gatherings are permitted.

If you would like to send a memorial gift to honor Larry, we suggest The Marine Mammal Center, 2000 Bunker Road, Fort Cronkhite, Sausalito, California 94965, www.marinemammmalcenter.org. Larry had worked there as a volunteer and always spoke highly of this organization



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
