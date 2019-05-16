Laurence CharlesWegienka September 16, 1930 - May 8, 2019 Oakland resident and former Woodland resident Laurence Charles Wegienka passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 in Oakland, California, at age 88, surrounded by loving family. Laurence was born on September 16, 19390 in Taylor Township, Michigan to Laurence Wegienka Sr. and Hattie Miller.

Larry graduated from Fowlerville High School in Fowlerville, Michigan, went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree and Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Michigan.

Larry loved teaching and was Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California Medical Center, San Francisco and was Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, Davis California. He practiced Internal Medicine and Endocrinology at the woodland Clinic Medical Group from 1968-1990. He was a field surveyor for the Joint Commission for Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations from 1990 until his retirement in 2011.

Larry was the proud member of the United States Air Force with active duty service from 1959-1961. He retired from the active reserve with a rank of Colonel in 1980.

He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 51 years, Evelyn A. Wegienka of Oakland, California; son John Wegienka of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughter Diane Wegienka Imperial of San Diego, California and grandsons Derek Imperial and Brady Imperial.

We miss you Larry. Safe Journey.



