|
|
Laurice MogannamLaurice Ishaq Mogannam passed away peacefully in her home on, Friday, December 13, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Laurice was born March 22, 1933 to Saleem and Nimeh Mughannam in Jerusalem. She is the wife of the late Ishaq Mughannam.
Widowed at 32 with 5 children, Laurice came to San Francisco on December 19, 1966, as a determined, single mother eager to build a better life for her children. The lives of her children and grandchildren today are a testament to her life of endless, hard work, and love of family. She leaves us not only as a loving and dedicated mother, but a father, a sister, an aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother and inspiration. She will live on in all those that she has touched.
Laurice will not only join her late husband, Ishaq Mughannam, but her late daughter, Norma Abouata and late son-in-law Spiro Abouata.
She will leave behind her sons and their wives: Paul and Rima, Emile Sr. and Rana, Maurice, and Maryo and Anke .
She will also join her late granddaughter, Sandra Abouata and leave behind many grandchildren: Nadia Abouata-Mancarti, Isaac, Amir, Hanna Mogannam-Candelario, Samir, Emile Jr., Shannon , Paul Jr., Ishaq, Laura, and Alia-Norma. Great-grandchildren: Robert and Nora Mancarti, and Jamison Candelario.
Laurice will also join her beloved siblings Farid, and Therese Emran. She leaves behind her brothers and their wives: Jack and Randa, and Nabil and Mariette.
Laurice leaves a huge void in our hearts and will forever be missed.
Friends may visit Wednesday, December 18, 2019 after 5:00pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. No services Thursday. Funeral Mass celebrated Friday, December 20th,10:30am at St. Cecilia's Church, 2555 17th Avenue, San Francisco. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019