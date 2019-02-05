Laverne Marie Clement 1938-2019 Long-time resident of San Francisco, Laverne Marie Clement, 80, daughter of Elenor and Daniel Clement, wife of Mel Axelrod and mother of Wendy Thompson and Beth Axelrod died on Friday, February 1st alongside her loving husband. She was born on November 11, 1938, in Honolulu, HI, where she grew up and graduated from Sacred Hearts Academy in 1956. She was the third oldest of 7 siblings. She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband and her two children who were fortunate enough to have such a wonderful mother. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed and always cherished by her family. She is also survived by her brothers, Daniel, Jerome, Norman and Dennis; and is preceded in death by her sister, Diane Clement and her brother, Kenneth Clement.

Laverne was a young spirited, caring and determined woman who dedicated herself to her family. She loved the arts including the opera, ballet and was an avid reader. She brought culture into her household and joined many cultural activities with her husband as residents of San Francisco. She was always active between running, walking and yoga and loved nature and the outdoors. Throughout her years of living on the "mainland" she would frequently return for visits to her home of Hawaii.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and will be in their hearts forever.

Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service for Laverne on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Home of Peace Cemetery, 1299 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary