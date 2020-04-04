|
|
Larry Berroya
1971-2020Lawrence (Larry) Berroya was born on July 4, 1971 in Manila, Philippines. His family immigrated to the US, settling in Daly City, CA. Larry attended Our Lady of Mercy Parochial School, St. Ignatius College Preparatory High School, and UC Berkeley. He graduated from Columbia Law School and worked for several years as a lawyer as a clerk for the US District Court for the Eastern District of California, an associate for the firm of Morrison and Foerster, and a Federal Public Defender.
Seeking his true calling, Larry made a career change, first entering the golf world as a tournament director with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), then ultimately finding his purpose in teaching. He earned his Master's in Education from Stanford University and taught at several high schools in the Bay Area.
Larry was made to teach. To him, it was the ultimate privilege and responsibility to educate and mentor young people. He took all of the skills and experience he'd gained and poured them into taking care of his students. He was the kind of teacher we all wish we'd had.
Larry was passionate about so many things: baseball (the A's), basketball, Cal, television, rap music, 80's music, poker, Chinese history, American history, Broadway musicals, books, running, and so much more. And food. So many types of food. He could explain to you the finer points of constitutional law, review the strategy on the latest Survivor episode, and then rattle off the 8 best taco places in the Bay Area, all while being the loudest person at the ballgame.
His energy, thoughtfulness, and companionship will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his mother Fe, his father Cesar, his brother Gerard, and his sister-in-law, Jennifer.
In-person memorial services will be arranged at a later date. If you wish to donate, Larry would want you to select any of the excellent teachers from Donorschoose.org and help them support their students.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020