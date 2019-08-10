|
Lawrence (Larry) A. Callaghan Lawrence (Larry) A. Callaghan died on June 17, 2019 at Mercy Retirement and Care Center in Oakland, CA. Larry was a longtime resident of Oakland, was born to Arthur (Pat) Callaghan and Fanchon Callaghan (Steinfels) on April 18, 1942 at St. Mary's Hospital in San Francisco. Larry was the eldest of five children: Patricia Callaghan (died on 6/15/2019), Richard Callaghan (Elizabeth), Sheila M. Callaghan (Carol), and Melinda Black (Robert).
He grew up in San Marino, CA and attended Saints Felicitas and Perpetua grammar school in San Marino and graduated from La Salle College Prep High School in Pasadena in 1960. He then attended Santa Clara University for a year and transferred to UC Berkeley to study Political Philosophy. Before graduating from Berkeley he took a year off to volunteer for the Goldwater campaign. He was then drafted in the U.S. Army and spent four years in Washington, D.C. with the Defense Communications Agency. He returned to U.C. Berkeley and earned his B.A. in 1969. He then attended U.C. Hastings College of the Law and earned his J.D. in 1972.
In 1970, he met Sheila Baca and they were married at All Saints Church in Hayward, CA. in September 1972. They were married for 46 years. Larry was a beloved dad to his two daughters, Erin Callaghan (and Mark Webb) and Colleen (and Michael Spinato). He had one grandson, Brayden Day, son to Erin Callaghan and granddaughter, Ella Spinato, daughter to Colleen and Michael Spinato. Larry had a deep pride and love for his grandson, and was overcome with joy and love that a granddaughter was on the way. Sadly, he did not live to meet her.
Larry began his legal career as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, in the Northern District of CA. from 1972-1976. He moved to Washington, D.C. to be the Special Assistant to Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs, Department of Justice from 1976-77. After Larry returned to San Francisco, CA. he went into private practice at several different law firms until his retirement in 2012.
Larry was admitted to Practice in all California State and Federal Courts including the Ninth Circuit and the United States Supreme Court. He was also a member of the Federal Bar Association; 9th Circuit Liaison; member of San Francisco Bank Attorneys Association; the Wong Sun Society; Federalist Society, and elected by judges of the U.S. District Court, NDCA, as a lawyer delegate to the 9th Cir Judicial Conference (2010-2012). Larry also authored and was co-author on several publications on Securities Litigation (State and Federal) for the California Continuing Education of the Bar.
Larry had a lifelong interest in the world of magic and was an amateur magician. He delighted in performing for his family and friends. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Oakland Magic Club.
Larry's Catholic faith was a constant in his life. As a young boy he was an altar server and learned the Latin mass. He was an active parishioner at Corpus Christi Church in Piedmont for over 30 years. He served as a Lector, was an active member in the Corpus Christi Men's club, and served on the school board at Corpus Christi school where his daughters attended elementary school.
As a family, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Larry. He will be missed by his family and a host of friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. The family is grateful to all who loved, cared, and supported Larry throughout his life, especially in his final weeks.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019