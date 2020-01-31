|
Lawrence Wayne ChinLawrence Wayne Chin passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 in Union City, CA. Preceded in death by his sisters Carmen, May and Isabel; survived by brothers George and Paul, step-brother David, step-sisters Ann, Janice, Susan and Linda and many nephews and nieces. Larry was born in San Francisco Chinatown in 1934 and met many friends through Donaldina Cameron House's youth programs who affectionately nicknamed him "Lofgran" or "Lofty" because he was so tall. After serving in the U.S. Army as a Chaplain Assistant, he earned his teaching credential in 1961 and taught high school science for 32 years.
A lifelong learner and teacher, he traveled extensively and enjoyed many hobbies that sparked his creativity. Upon retirement, he taught classes in picture framing and framed countless pieces of artwork for friends and family. Larry was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 and was being cared for at Masonic Homes. The many visits and correspondences from friends and family were a source of support during this difficult time and Larry reciprocated with corny jokes.
Donations in memory of Larry made be made to Cameron House, 920 Sacramento Street, San Francisco 94108 or to another organization of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020