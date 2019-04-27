Lawrence Paul Delucchi Lawrence Paul Delucchi went to rest with our mom early Saturday morning April 20, 2019.

Larry as we all knew and loved him was born November 26, 1929 in San Francisco, son of Paul Lawrence Delucchi and Marie Ida (Baciocco) born in Italy. His sister was Pauline Pollastrini. He married his loving wife Dolores (Sullivant) in 1956. Cherished father of Diana (Michael) Maionchi their two sons Anthony and John; and his son Paul, Patricia Delucchi their two daughters Victoria and Viviana and his sons Paul and Giovanni Delucchi.

Larry loved life and knew how to live it. He graduated St James High, USF, served in the Army, and returned to run the family business Paul's Flowers since 1927 which he took great pride in. Larry was an exceptional bowler as he competed against Buzz Fazio for the North Ca championship in 1950's and his cartoon is painted on the wall of Brentwood Bowl. He golfed, raced horses and was also known to play a good hand of cards. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and having a good meal!

Friends may visit Tuesday, April 30th after 4:00pm where a vigil service will be held at 7:00 pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 1st at 9:30am at St. Veronica Church, 434 Alida Way, South San Francisco. Committal Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Donations may be made in Larry's honor, to Samaritan House, 4031 Pacific Blvd, San Mateo 94403 or samaritanhousesanmateo.org.







