|
|
Lawrence Everett "LB" Bailey Jr.Passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved husband to Linda Bailey, loving brother to Annie Jean Perry, Eddie Marie Ray, and the late Barbara Bailey.
Friends may visit Thursday, October 3, 2019 for a public viewing from
5:00pm – 8:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA. His life will be celebrated on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00am at Providence Baptist Church, 1601 McKinnon Ave, San Francisco, CA. Interment Cypress Lawn.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019