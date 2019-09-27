San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
1601 McKinnon Ave
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Everett (LB) Bailey Jr.

Add a Memory
Lawrence Everett (LB) Bailey Jr. Obituary
Lawrence Everett "LB" Bailey Jr.

Passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved husband to Linda Bailey, loving brother to Annie Jean Perry, Eddie Marie Ray, and the late Barbara Bailey.
Friends may visit Thursday, October 3, 2019 for a public viewing from
5:00pm – 8:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA. His life will be celebrated on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00am at Providence Baptist Church, 1601 McKinnon Ave, San Francisco, CA. Interment Cypress Lawn.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now