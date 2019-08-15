|
|
Lawrence Graubart
Feb. 20, 1931 - Aug.13, 2019Larry Graubart of San Francisco, CA passed away on August 13, 2019.
Larry was a lifelong resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, served as a U.S. Marine and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Larry worked in that field until retiring from Ampex Corporation in 1991.
Larry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Caroline, his daughter Suzanne Sack (Steve) and 5 grandchildren, Kirsten, Brandon, Jordan, Joey, and Scott. He is preceded in death by his daughter Laura Graubart, and Cameron Paul Graubart.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019