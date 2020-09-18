1/1
Lawrence J. "Larry" Ryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence "Larry" J. Ryan
April 21, 1954 - Sept. 13, 2020
Lawrence "Larry" J. Ryan passed away peacefully in Naples, Fla., where he resided for the last four years.

A long time Bay Area resident, Larry attended Serra High School, graduating in 1972. He then went on to receive his degree in business at San Diego State University. After graduation, Larry returned to the Bay Area and had a successful sales career in the lumber industry before entering into insurance sales.

All who knew Larry will remember and greatly miss his sharp humor, generosity, and, most of all, his heart of gold. Larry loved watching the Raiders, singing along to the Rat Pack, reading a good book and traveling with his family. He had no greater pleasure in life than spending time with his children, grandchildren and lifelong friends.

Larry is survived and loved by his children Kelly (Charles) Murphy and Scott; his mother Dorothy, sister Nancy (Garry) Hines, brother Richard and brother-in-law Jim Murphy; his nephews Chris and Dan (Stephanie) Murphy and niece Alexa Hines, grandnephews Ryan and Marty Murphy, and his four adored grandchildren, Makenna, Grayson, Kellan and Arabella. He is preceded in death by his father Raymond and beloved sister Linda Murphy.

Larry's spirit will live on in those he knew and whose lives he touched.

A celebration of life for Larry will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved