Lawrence "Larry" J. Ryan

April 21, 1954 - Sept. 13, 2020

Lawrence "Larry" J. Ryan passed away peacefully in Naples, Fla., where he resided for the last four years.



A long time Bay Area resident, Larry attended Serra High School, graduating in 1972. He then went on to receive his degree in business at San Diego State University. After graduation, Larry returned to the Bay Area and had a successful sales career in the lumber industry before entering into insurance sales.



All who knew Larry will remember and greatly miss his sharp humor, generosity, and, most of all, his heart of gold. Larry loved watching the Raiders, singing along to the Rat Pack, reading a good book and traveling with his family. He had no greater pleasure in life than spending time with his children, grandchildren and lifelong friends.



Larry is survived and loved by his children Kelly (Charles) Murphy and Scott; his mother Dorothy, sister Nancy (Garry) Hines, brother Richard and brother-in-law Jim Murphy; his nephews Chris and Dan (Stephanie) Murphy and niece Alexa Hines, grandnephews Ryan and Marty Murphy, and his four adored grandchildren, Makenna, Grayson, Kellan and Arabella. He is preceded in death by his father Raymond and beloved sister Linda Murphy.



Larry's spirit will live on in those he knew and whose lives he touched.



A celebration of life for Larry will be held at a later date.



