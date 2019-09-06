|
Lawrence Joseph Funk
February 11, 1950 – September 1, 2019 Larry Funk, long-time healthcare executive who led the transformation of Laguna Honda Hospital, died at his Millbrae home on September 1, 2019.
Born in Burlington, Iowa, Larry's parents (Rita Funk, Registered Nurse and Francis Funk, Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army) relocated their family to El Paso, Texas in 1957 where Larry spent his childhood. At 14, Larry became an Eagle Scout and later graduated from Jesuit High School in 1968.
Larry graduated from the University of Texas with a BA in Psychology in 1972. Filled with ambition, Larry moved to San Francisco to pursue a MS in Industrial & Organizational Psychology at San Francisco State University. In 1976, Larry met the love of his life, Karen Brasseur, and the couple married on June 26, 1982. Larry later became a proud father of two and continued his education by earning a Master of Public Administration degree at Golden Gate University.
Larry's fulfilling career consisted of leadership roles within Mayor George Moscone's Criminal Justice Counsel and SFPD Planning and Research Bureau. His work in the healthcare industry began in 1980 as Director of Safety and Security at Children's Hospital of San Francisco. In 1987 he accepted a position at Laguna Honda Hospital where he became Executive Administrator in 1998. Larry oversaw the Laguna Honda Hospital Replacement Project, California's first LEED certified green hospital. With the help of Louise Renne, Tony Wagner, and a city-wide team, they developed and passed the 1999 G.O. bond which funded a majority of the new hospital. Larry's love, passion and dedication toward Laguna Honda Hospital transcended the completion of the hospital replacement project, the pinnacle of his career. Larry was a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and served on a variety of Board and Committee assignments with the California and American Hospital Association. Upon retiring from Laguna Honda Hospital, Larry established his own free-lance healthcare consultancy, performing several capital projects for the San Mateo Health Department through 2018.
Larry will be remembered as a loving, kind, respectful and dedicated family man of great integrity. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, golfing, and cheering for the Texas Longhorns. Larry is survived by his wife Karen, children Christopher (Diana) and Jennifer, brother Michael and family, cousins and sister-in-law Ms. Cathy Bragdon of Greensboro, North Carolina.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 6:00pm with a Vigil at 7:00pm at Crosby-N. Gray & Co., Burlingame, CA. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Dunstan Parish, Millbrae, CA. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019