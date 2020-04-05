|
|
Lawrence Kaufman
November 25, 1938 - March 31, 2020Lawrence Kaufman was born in 1938 to Herman and Faye Kaufman. He grew up in West Hartford, Connecticut, one of three children; Stuart (predeceased) and Betsy. He passed away March 31, 2020, of heart complications. Larry had a long and wonderful life, complete with a loving family and a successful career. He attended Boston University where he met his wife of 59 years, Arlene Paull, in their freshman year. They were married in 1960. After marriage, Larry served in the Army for two years at Fort Hood Texas, and then served in the reserves, ending his career as a Captain. He then started his 40 year career in the food industry at Hunt-Wesson Foods which moved the family to Fullerton, CA. In 1976, he went to work for Tri Valley Growers in San Francisco. In 2002, he ended his career retiring from Grocery Outlet. He was revered and beloved by those he worked with and made many lifelong friends throughout his business career.
Wherever the Kaufman family resided, Larry was always active in his community and Jewish life. He served on the board of Reutlinger Community Jewish Home for 21 years. As a member of Temple Isaiah in Lafayette, Larry participated in many committees. He particularly enjoyed being the head Usher at High Holidays, where he ran a tight ship.
During retirement, Larry had many interests. He cherished spending time with his many friends and the comradery of his poker groups.The highlight of his retirement, however, was the enjoyment of being "Grandpa." His greatest pleasure came from celebrating holidays and vacations with Arlene and the family.
Larry leaves behind many relatives, friends, and business associates who saw and felt his generosity and kindness throughout his life for which he was extremely grateful. He will be missed but the legacy of his spirit, influence, and mentorship will remain with those who knew him well.
Those who loved him will always remember his smile, wit, storytelling abilities, and incredible sense of humor which were some of his most endearing qualities.
He is survived by his wife Arlene; his daughters Deborah Kurzrock (David) and Elizabeth Glozman (Vitaly); grandchildren; Daniel (Jennifer), Jacob, Benjamin, and Anna Kuzrock; Emma, Rachel, Michael, and Teddy Glozman; sister Betsy Kaufman; sister-in-law Roberta Kaufman; sister-in-law Phyllis (Richard) Meyers; sister-in-law Betty Paull, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
We all will miss him so much.
Due to the current circumstances, the family had a private memorial. A celebration of his life will be held sometime in the near future, when we are allowed to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's honor can be sent to Temple Isaiah in Lafayette, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020