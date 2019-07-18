|
Lawrence Eugene MaxwellIn San Francisco, July 8, 2019. Born at East St. Louis, Illinois, April 9, 1928. Preceded in death by his partner Ti Lung, sister, Grace Darling Maxwell, aunt, Kathryn Baker Rayhill , and stepsister, Mary Elizabeth Maxwell Outwin. Survived by his stepsisters's sons and daughter in Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 29, at 3:30 pm in The Sequoias Fireside Room, 1400 Geary Blvd, San Francisco.
