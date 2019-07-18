Home

Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
1123 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 673-3000
Lawrence Maxwell

Lawrence Maxwell Obituary
Lawrence Eugene Maxwell

In San Francisco, July 8, 2019. Born at East St. Louis, Illinois, April 9, 1928. Preceded in death by his partner Ti Lung, sister, Grace Darling Maxwell, aunt, Kathryn Baker Rayhill , and stepsister, Mary Elizabeth Maxwell Outwin. Survived by his stepsisters's sons and daughter in Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 29, at 3:30 pm in The Sequoias Fireside Room, 1400 Geary Blvd, San Francisco.
www.halstedngray.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019
