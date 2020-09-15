1/1
Lawrence P. (Larry) Hendel
Lawrence (Larry) P. Hendel
1919-2020
After a long life, living 100 years, our father quietly went to God on March 11, 2020 after a brief illness, services were delayed. Larry was proud of his service to his country in WWII and Korea. He was a lifelong Catholic, active in the church, SIRS, and Knights of Columbus, and loved to tell stories about his history and the military in which he served.
Larry was the loving husband of Anita who predeceased him in 2005 after sharing over 50 years of marriage. He was a loving father to Father Larry Hendel, Greg Hendel, Jerry Hendel and his wife Cathy, Jeanne (Hendel) and her husband Kyle Christie, Brian Hendel and his wife Michelle. His stories will be remembered by his grandchildren, Tori Hendel, Denise and David Christie, Nicholas and Logan Hendel and their families. Due to the pandemic restrictions services will be private at Valley Memorial Park.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
