Lawrence Paul Baldocchi

December 29, 1926 - June 9, 2020

Lawrence Paul Baldocchi (Larry), 93, of Daly City, CA, passed away on June 9, 2020, peacefully in the home he lived in for 60 years. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 69 years, Gloria. The two met in San Francisco in 1947 and have lived in the Bay Area ever since. Larry is also survived by his son Rick and his wife Linda of Orlando, FL, his sister Babe, his aunt Irida, and his cousin Dan. Larry is also survived by three Grandchildren, Paige Castro, Claire Baldocchi and Leah Baldocchi.

Larry was born on December 29, 1926 in San Francisco to Anita and Lorenzo Baldocchi. Anita and Lorenzo immigrated to the United States from small communities near Lucca, Italy. They raised Larry and Babe in the Richmond District of San Francisco and Larry attended Cabrillo Elementary School and Washington High School. He then joined the Navy and served the country during the last few years of WWII, being stationed in San Diego and San Francisco.

After the war, he attended San Francisco City College and the University of California, Berkeley, where he studied journalism. He always enjoyed participating in sports and played on the basketball teams of both colleges.

He spent most of his career working as the Associate Editor of Underwriter's Report, a news magazine focusing on the insurance industry. He was known not only for his straight news pieces, but also for his creative editorial columns. He always enjoyed creative writing and spent time composing poems and short stories for friends and family members.

Larry brought lightness and levity to every situation and was well known for making a crowd laugh with one his famous jokes or stories. A few days before he passed, one of his nurses asked if he had been a comedian. Larry and his humor will be missed by many.





