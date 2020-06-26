Lawrence R. Bloomer

July 5, 1932 - June 8, 2020

Lawrence Richard "Dick" Bloomer, of Kensington, passed away peacefully June 8th in the privacy of his own home surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife Betty Bloomer, his son and daughter, Jim (Danette) and Kate Bloomer (Thomas), and his 4 grandchildren, Lorenzo, Isabella, Reilly, and Delaney. Born in Bellingham, Washington to Lawrence Eugene Bloomer and Verle Davis Bloomer, Dick moved around frequently because of his father's job with Standard Oil. These moves at a young age taught him to build relationships and make connections with other people. He earned his college degree at Fresno State College and served in Army intelligence during the Korean War. He then attended the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and afterwards worked in insurance law. Later, he realized he wanted to work with young people and went back to UC Berkeley and earned his advanced degree in political science. Dick was hired by City College of San Francisco and had a long and illustrious career at CCSF from 1968 to 2000 as a political science instructor. In his spare time, he was passionate about sports, in particular, baseball. He pitched for Fresno State and was a fixture in El Cerrito youth baseball during the 1970s. He was a SF Giants and Oakland A's fan but really he followed good baseball at any level. In his retirement years, he continued to coach youth baseball and impart his knowledge and wisdom about sports and life to the families that he touched. He took great joy in following his grandchildren's academic successes and accomplishments in baseball, soccer, and track and field. His intelligence and sense of humor will be greatly missed.







