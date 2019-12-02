|
Lawrence V. Ryan
June 22, 1923 – November 23, 2019Lawrence Vincent Ryan passed away on November 23, 2019 at the Forum Retirement Community in Cupertino, California. He was 96 years old and was predeceased by Patricia Ann Ryan his wife of 70 years. The son of Thomas and Marguerite Ryan, he was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he earned his B.A. in English from the College of St. Thomas. He received his PhD in English at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.
Larry is survived by his four children: Katrina, Lawrence (Peggy), Gregory (Martha) and Mary Ryan, and by his four grandchildren, Gregory, Christina Trevor (Jimmy), Maggie Curley (Erik) and Michael, and his great granddaughter, Roxanne.
During World War II he was a first Lieutenant in the Marine Corps and was injured in the battle of Iwo Jima. Larry joined the faculty at Stanford University in 1952, where he had a long and distinguished career as Professor, scholar and administrator until his retirement in 1988. Upon retirement he taught at the Fromm Institute in San Francisco and led many Stanford Alumni trips to Europe.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at St. Simon Catholic Church in Los Altos, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at The Forum in Cupertino. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his name to St. Elizabeth Seton School in Palo Alto.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019