Leah Hardcastle-MacNeil
1925 - 2020
Leah Anne Hardcastle-MacNeil
April 30, 1925 - July 7, 2020
Leah passed away peacefully at her apartment at St. Paul's Towers in Oakland on July 7th, 2020. Leah was proceeded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years Neil Francis MacNeil. Leah is survived by her children, Rory (Lynda) Lesli and Douglas (Tracy Fitzgerald), grandchildren, William MacNeil, Kristen and Anthony Dutra (Katherine Brennan) and great grandchild, Anna Dutra. Leah was born in San Jose, California, the youngest daughter of Joseph "Myron" and Frances Mary (nee Dowle) Hardcastle. Leah was a veteran of the United States Navy during World War II and earned a master's degree in music from Mills College. She was very active during her life in many community and philanthropic activities most proudly as producer for a number of plays and theatrical events for the Berkeley Repertory Theater and as Chapter Advisor for Alpha Omicron Phi sorority at the University of California. Leah was a concert pianist, a governess, social worker, homemaker, world traveler and owner of Spiral Binding Inc. Donations in Leah's memory should be made to the charity of your choice. There will be no services.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
