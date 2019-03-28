Lee Harrison Blaine May 25, 1942 - March 8, 2019 Lee Harrison Blaine, son of Bernard Edwin Blaine and Lois Esther Wheelan, was born in Kansas City, MO. Lee enlisted in the Navy at age 17, served on the USS Hancock and later returned to his education, ultimately receiving a Doctorate of Philosophy in Logic and Mathematics from Stanford University. Lee worked in Applied Artificial Intelligence. He was married to April Helen Holbrook from 1988 until his passing. An avid reader, runner and traveler, Lee passed due to complications from cancer on March 8, 2019 at his home after many years battling the disease. Lee was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Laura Wiederholt. Lee is survived by his wife, April; children, Jessica Ann Vipatapat (spouse Naris) and Patrick Winston Blaine; siblings, Roberta Wiederholt, John Blaine, Diana Boll (spouse Elmer), Karen Blaine and Rita Stringberg; nieces and nephews, William Wiederholt, David Wiederholt (spouse Deneen), Patricia Velasco and Tina Stringberg; seven grand-nieces and grand-nephews and three great-grand-nieces and great-grand nephews. He additionally is survived by his aunts, Roberta Clark, Maxine Wheelan and many cousins. A Memorial will be held on Saturday, March 30 at First Lutheran Church in Palo Alto at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lee's name to .

