Lee Lussen de Barros 1936-2019 "Let your practice be a celebration of life." -Seido Lee de Barros



Lee Lüssen de Barros passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019, surrounded by family, friends, and members of his Sangha. Lee was born on November 5, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Leo and Catherine de Barros. He grew up in lower Manhattan and Rye, NY. He attended Harrison High School and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.



He is survived by his spouse, Martha Freebairn-Smith de Barros, his son Marcus de Barros, his step-children Sutton, Maria, and Laura Freebairn-Smith, his brothers Frederick de Barros, Paul de Barros, and Patrick de Barros, six grandsons (Paul, Trent, Jonah, Ben, Dylan, and Sean), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jayme de Barros.



In his youth, Lee developed a reputation as an accomplished chess player and, after overcoming polio, became an excellent tennis and basketball player. At 20, he relocated to Pasadena, CA and then moved north to attend graduate school at University of California at Berkeley. He went on to be the senior director of Marin County Rehabilitation Services in the 70s and 80s.

Lee's life-long interest in religion and philosophy led him to move to the San Francisco Zen Center where he was ordained as a Brown Robed Priest. He was a Dharma teacher in the Suzuki Roshi Soto Zen lineage. He founded a meditation group at San Quentin Prison and taught at Dominican College, the Redwoods Retirement Community, and the Dharma Eye Zen Center. Lee also served the homeless as a priest, a counselor, and a friend at the San Rafael Homeless Center, and he was a member of the Interfaith Counsel of Marin.



He was an avid birder, reminding friends and family to "If you are feeling lonely, fill the bird feeder."



As Norman Fischer, one of the founders of San Francisco Zen Center, put it, "Lee was a true priest and a good one. He liked to keep things light and modest but underneath that was a fierce and deep spirituality."



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Marin Interfaith Council at:



Marin Interfaith Council

1510 Fifth Avenue

San Rafael, CA 94901

www.marinifc.org



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019