1936 - 2019
Lee Hammel Obituary
Lee Andrew Hammel

On June 27, 2019, Lee Hammel of Daly City left this world at the age of 83 to be joined with his loving wife Rita, to be together again forever. Survived by his sister-in-law Beverly, nephew Brian, niece Lynn and stepsons Ronald and David. Born in San Francisco on January 9, 1936, Lee attended George Washington High School. Drafted into the Army in 1957, Lee spent 2 years as an instructor's assistant at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. After his service, Lee went to work for the City of San Francisco becoming a supervisor for the Building and Cabinetry Dept., retiring after 20 years service. Lee was an avid sports fan, being a 49er season ticket holder and watching his Giants and Sharks every chance he could. Lee also was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed his out of state hunts with his brother Dick and friends. Always a car guy, Lee's last one was a 1936 Ford pickup with a flat head eight and its wide whites. So, from all his family, hunting friends, and car club buddies. Don't miss third gear, and God's speed, you'll forever be in our memories. Burial services will be held at a later date.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019
