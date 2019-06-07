Lee W. Hand May 1928 - May 2019

Lee passed away peacefully at home on May 31st. Lee is survived by his sons Paul and Greg, grandsons Christopher, Kevin and David and sister Marilyn. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Donna.



Lee was always inquisitive and a bit reserved, staying active throughout his entire life. Lee loved his family, enjoyed travel, reading, and playing bridge. One of his passions was sports, as a huge fan of the SF Giants and especially the 49ers. Lee grew up in San Francisco, was a graduate of Lowell High School (class of 1945) and Stanford University (class of 1949).



Lee proudly served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955, obtaining the rank of Captain. Lee spent his career in the insurance industry, splitting time between Safeco and Fireman's Fund. Lee will be missed.



As were his wishes, a public service will not be held. The family asks that you make a contribution to the charity or cause of your choice.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019