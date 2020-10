Or Copy this URL to Share

Lee Lamb

7/7/30-9/17/20

Our beloved Lee left this physical plane for the spiritual realms with his loved ones at his side. He had a long, interesting ,fulfilling life as a troubadour.

He is survived by life partners Marian Clare, Karen Stonaker and by his children Jim Lamb,Joanna Lamb Looby, Ray Eiser and grandson Lucky Looby.

Our thanks to the SF VA and Hospice by the Bay for their care and support.





