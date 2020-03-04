|
|
Harry "Lee" Van Boven
April 27, 1939 - March 1, 2020Harry "Lee" Van Boven died peacefully in his sleep at his home in San Francisco on Sunday, March 1st.
The only child of Margaret and John Van Boven, Lee was raised on a dairy farm in Redlands, California. He attended Redlands Christian School and Redlands High School. He received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at the University of Colorado.
After college Lee served in the Navy as a jet fighter pilot from 1962 to 1968 during the Vietnam War. After his discharge from the Navy he attended Boalt Hall School of Law, University of California, Berkeley. He was the top-ranked student in his first two years and in his third year he served as Editor-in-Chief of the California Law Review.
Lee joined the San Francisco law firm Farella, Braun, & Martel in 1971. He specialized in corporate law with clients ranging from real estate developers and investors, major banks, international hotel investment and management companies, and a professional baseball franchise. He became the first Managing Partner of the firm until he left in 1996 to join a long-term client, William Wilson & Associates, a commercial real estate development and investment firm. He was the Chief Operating Officer.
Lee was an avid outdoorsman and intrepid explorer. He loved cycling, skiing, hiking, trekking, and whitewater rafting. He also enjoyed literature, fine arts, performing arts, and travel.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, his children by a former marriage, Sarah (Henry), Patrick (Jennie), Peter, and his stepdaughters Shannon (Dennis) Gutierrez, Morgan (Brett) Dewey, and his grandchildren Mamie, Luke, Jessie, Parker, Graham, and Ravi.
Lee lived life fully. He had a calm, commanding presence and was a thoughtful counselor in business and with his family and friends. He always had time to listen and had a strong moral compass. Lee was a man of substance, sincerity, and integrity. He had an easy laugh that accompanied his wonderful sense of humor, a ready wink, and an innate curiosity which made him an ideal teammate for Trivial Pursuit. His warm, broad smile and his kind heart will be deeply missed.
Lee's family would like to give special thanks to Mecque Tucker, Ruth Tatum, Joyce Foreman, Epeli Naituivau, Leti Faletau, and Bruce Waqa for all the support and care they devoted to Lee.
A celebration of Lee's life will be held on Sunday, April 19th from 3pm - 5pm at the Log Cabin in the Presidio, 1299 Storey Avenue, San Francisco.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Part the Cloud, an Alzheimer's Research organization, at www.alz.org/partthecloud/.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020