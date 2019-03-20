|
Lee Dirk VeldeLee Dirk Velde passed away March 6, 2019. Lee was born January 9,1934 to Archie Lee Velde and Margaret Maria Terveen in Seattle Washington. He attended University of Washington. He served 20 years in the U. S. Air Force as a Navigator and received a honorabie discharge. He worked 20 years as a travel agent for Holiday Travel in Lafayette, CA. Upon retirement, he moved to Berkeley CA. He did extensive traveling and went on 30 cruises with his significant other, Healy Leong. Lee had a great sense of humor and enjoyed life immensely. He leaves behind many friends, including Healy Leong; Joyce Jacobson, his step-sister; Helen Jong and Rich Knowles, his best friends and his cousin, Beth Hamilton. Heartfelt appreciation to Will Briones and Ian Magalona for the care and comfort they provided him. His remains will be scattered at sea by Neptune Society. Date of service is pending.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019