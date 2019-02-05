Leigh Bowen McFarland Gourdin Leigh Bowen McFarland Gourdin, 97, passed away peacefully at Silverado Memory Care in Berkeley, CA, on February 3, 2019. Mrs. Gourdin was born October, 21, 1921 in Bakersfield, CA. Daughter of the late Aron Hale McFarland and Ann Hoffman McFarland, Mrs. Gourdin graduated from Bakersfield Community College in 1940 and from UC Berkeley in 1942 with a degree in English. Following graduation, she met her first husband, Donald Duane Stark, who became a law partner in Corona, CA. Don and Leigh raised four boys there, until their divorced in 1964. Leigh later marred a life-long friend, Hugh Gourdin, a flight engineer for Pan American. They moved to Newport Beach for thirty years, and then moved to Piedmont Gardens in 2005. Following Hugh's death, she moved to Silverado. She was preceded in death by her brother, Alan Hale and her oldest son, Andrew Hale. She is survived by sons Grady Stark of Na'alehu, Hawaii, David (Betsy Rose) Stark of Berkeley, CA, and Michael Stark of San Francisco, CA; stepsons William (Karen) Gourdin of Walnut Creek, CA and Kent (Susan) Gourdin of Mount Pleasant, SC; niece Lucinda (Larry) Wasson, Jenny (Dave) Hoopes, Andy (Holly) McFarland. She is also survived by her grandson Matthew Donald Rose-Stark. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Gourdin's ashes will nourish a tree at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Oakland, next to her husband, Hugh and her son, Andy. Donations to Alameda County Food Bank.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary