Leland J. Wayne
October 17, 1936 - October 1, 2019Leland "Charlie" Wayne passed away in San Francisco on October 1 at the age of 82. He was born in Sacramento the third child of Joseph Wayne and Jennie Bock. Following the death of his mother in 1949 the family moved to San Francisco where he attended Francisco Junior High and Galileo High School. He is preceded in death by his siblings Edgar, Robert, Bertha, Lester and Rosemary.
Charlie began to learn about cooking while working part time as a teenager at the Marines Memorial Club. He honed his skills as a short order cook at many spots about town including Happy Boy and Miz Brown's. He ultimately landed a position at the Stanford Court Hotel as a Sous Chef in Fournou's Ovens from which he retired. After retirement he found his calling at the nearby casinos. You could catch him most days riding the bus up to one of his favorites for a day of food and fun.
Charlie was a family man at heart and while he did not have children of his own he leaves behind a bounty of nieces and nephews. He will be missed by them all including many family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1000 El Camino Real, Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the San Francisco SPCA 201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019