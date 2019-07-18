|
Lena Anna Castellotti
September 18, 1926 ~ July 16, 2019Late of Burlingame and San Mateo County resident since 1965, entered into rest on July 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo Castellotti. Loving mother of Deborah Valentino (her husband Ray). Devoted daughter of the late Vittorio and the late Paulina Malucchi. Dear sister of the late Bruno Malucchi, the late Julia Degan, the late Andy and the late Geno Pera. Also survived by her grandchildren Traci Villeggiante (her husband the late Dominic), Kimberli Valentino along with her great grandchildren Brittany, Stacey, Raymond, Victoria, Antonio, Sophia, Delaney, including her great great grandchild Charlotte Marie, her nephew Mike Pera along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
A native of San Francisco, California, age 92 years.
Proprietor of Deborah Lee Dress shop in Visitation Valley in San Francisco during the 1960's.
Out of respect for Lena's wishes services will private.
Her family appreciates donations to at or Ronald McDonald House at support.rmhc.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019