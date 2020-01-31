San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Lena Gallegos Obituary
Lena AngelaColombini-Gallegos

January 2, 1916 - January 13, 2020

Lena Angela Colombini-Gallegos, a 104 year native and resident of San Francisco died Monday, January 13, 2020 peacefully at her residence.
Lena met and married Belarmino (Benny) Gallegos who brought her into the Local 6 ILWU union and she worked for the MJB Coffee Company for 40 years.
Lena loved cowboy music and her garden. Known to be feisty, she would remark: "I'm a lover, not a fighter."
Lena had 5 sisters and 2 brothers born in San Francisco. Her parents Giovanni-Severino Colombini and Maria-Enrichetta Gianninni were from Capannori and Segromigno in the Provincia di Lucca, Italia.
Lena is missed by many friends and family, nieces, nephews and cousins, including Paula Jackson, Doris Cole, Tony Colombini and Michael Gundersen and relatives Sheryl and Eva Brown of Ukiah, California.
A Rosary will be held at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Mon.,Feb. 3, 2020 at 7:00 pm.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Mission Dolores Church on Tue., Feb 4, 2020 at 11:00 am, followed by burial at The Italian Cemetery, Colma, California.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020
