|
|
Lene Alma Johnson
June 2, 1927 – October 14, 2019Lene Johnson passed away peacefully in San Francisco. She is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Born and raised in San Francisco by her mother and grandmother, Lene attended Lowell High School where she met her husband Roger who she now joins in heaven.
Lene loved beauty, the arts and sharing this love through teaching. She taught dance and PE classes at City College from 1955-1992 and served as Chairperson of the Women's PE Department. She was loved by her students for her kindness and generosity.
Her family will always remember her never-ending quest to learn about other people and cultures, which she passed down to them.
Friends may visit Friday, 10/25 at 11:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:30 am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Burial to follow at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno. Donations preferred to The Foundation of City College of San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019