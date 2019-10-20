San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lene Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lene Johnson

Add a Memory
Lene Johnson Obituary
Lene Alma Johnson

June 2, 1927 – October 14, 2019

Lene Johnson passed away peacefully in San Francisco. She is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Born and raised in San Francisco by her mother and grandmother, Lene attended Lowell High School where she met her husband Roger who she now joins in heaven.

Lene loved beauty, the arts and sharing this love through teaching. She taught dance and PE classes at City College from 1955-1992 and served as Chairperson of the Women's PE Department. She was loved by her students for her kindness and generosity.

Her family will always remember her never-ending quest to learn about other people and cultures, which she passed down to them.

Friends may visit Friday, 10/25 at 11:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:30 am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Burial to follow at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno. Donations preferred to The Foundation of City College of San Francisco.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now