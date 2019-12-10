|
Leo J. Butler, Jr.
February 9, 1940 - December 5, 2019On December 5, 2019 the unthinkable happened - Leo Butler left this world behind.
He was born in Ft. Benning, Georgia to Colonel Leo J. Butler, Sr. and Ethel Virginia Jones. Leo was an only child but had a great upbringing traveling around the country and overseas with his parents in the military. His memories of his childhood were remarkable and he could recount witnessing the destruction in post-war Germany shortly after the end of WW II and his return home on the Queen Mary even though he was a young child.
In his teens Leo was able to settle in Livermore, California and graduated from Livermore High School first in his class. He went on to obtain a degree in statistics at UC Berkeley and was recruited by IBM upon graduation.
Leo had a long career as a systems engineer for IBM computerizing major Bay Area corporations such as Bechtel, Wells Fargo, Blue Cross, Fireman's Fund and Bank of California, among countless others. After IBM he worked on the BofA programming team to code the first ATM machines in the United States and on a team to computerize national election results. He eventually formed his own programming employment agency. Along the way he obtained a JD and became a lawyer. He was honored by the San Francisco Bar Association for his pro bono representation of indigenous clients.
Leo was someone no one ever forgot! He was wicked smart, handsome and charismatic but also very funny and kind and a champion of the underdog. He was indefatigable and his positiveness knew no bounds. He brought lots of joy and laughs to many and leaves behind a lot of people who loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Emilie Cruger, of San Francisco; his son Aaron Butler of Boise, ID and grandchildren Eli, Kestrel and Colby; and his daughter Sarah Butler of Mesa, AZ.
At Leo's request, there will be no funeral service or memorial. Instead there will be a celebration of Leo's life in the near future. Goodbye my love.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019