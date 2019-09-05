|
Leo William Cumbelich Jr.
6/20/37-8/30/2019Leo William Cumbelich, Jr. passed away peacefully with family present on August 30, 2019.
Leo was born on June 20, 1937 in Oakland, California. He was the only child of Leo W. Cumbelich, Sr. and Theresa (Ballas) Cumbelich. His grandparents were immigrants and natives of Croatia, from the Island of Mljet and the town of Orebic, near Dubrovnik, Croatia.
Leo was a graduate of Piedmont High School in Piedmont, California where he excelled in football as quarterback breaking the long time league record for touchdown passes, won All-League Honors and the prestigious Optimo Award.
He played football for Marquette University before an ankle injury ended his playing career. He transferred to University of Utah where he graduated with a Bachelors in Political Science.
Leo married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Wilson and they had one son, James "Duke" Cumbelich. He later married Nancy Clay McClure who has preceded him in death.
Leo started his distinguished 40 year career with The Ford Motor Company in 1961 as a sales trainee. He rose through the ranks with Executive positions in Detroit, Louisville, Charlotte, Jacksonville and Memphis as Regional Sales Manager. Leo utilized his winning personality, colorful wit, great humor and strategic focus to get the best from both his employees and Ford dealers. In each location Leo achieved award winning results. Leo was a well respected and proud member of the Ford "True Blue" Team.
Leo is survived by Duke, Stephanie, grandsons Robert, Chase and Clay along with many Cumbelich and Ballas cousins in California and Croatia.
In honor of Leo's memory we ask that you consider donating to one of his favorite charities:
The Croatian Scholarship Fund
PO Box 290
San Ramon, CA 94583
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019