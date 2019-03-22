Leo Halstenson (Les) It is with great sadness that the family of Leo Halstenson announce his passing on March the 12th, 2019 after a short illness at the age of 91. He was at home with his entire family, per his wishes. Leo will be deeply missed by Ann his wife of 65 years, his sons Dan and Mitch Halstenson, their wives Katrine and Nicole Halstenson, and his 5 grandkids Alexis, Molly, Austin, Hannah and Taylor Halstenson. He will be fondly remembered by his brother Gary and many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, March 31st at 11:00am at the Mill Valley Golf Clubhouse, 267 Buena Vista Ave, Mill Valley. Donations may be made to Hospice by the Bay, in memory of Leo. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.

