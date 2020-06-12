Leo Stewart
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Stewart
October 20, 1939 - March 13, 2020
Born in Napoleonville, Louisiana, and passed away in San Francisco, California on March 13th at the age of 80 years. In 1960 Leo married the love of his life and they moved to San Francisco where they raised their family. Leo was a proud, and longtime member of the Laborers Union, Local #261 in San Francisco, and for more than 26 years worked for Dinwiddie Construction Co. as a laborer and foreman. His many work sites include the Transamerica Pyramid, the B of A Headquarters, the Emporium Department Store and the Embarcadero Centers; these being just a few of the many iconic buildings and locations he had a prominent role in building.
Leo is preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, a son-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 59 years Geneva; his six children, two daughters-in-law, two sons-in-law, fifteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren (with one on the way), two aunts, two sisters, four brothers-in law, four sisters-in-law two Goddaughters, one daughter-in-love and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 15th 5:00pm to 7:00pm at DUGGAN'S FUNERAL SERVICE 3434-17th Street, San Francisco, CA. Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, CA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Duggan's Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Funeral Service
3434 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 431-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved