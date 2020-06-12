Leo StewartOctober 20, 1939 - March 13, 2020Born in Napoleonville, Louisiana, and passed away in San Francisco, California on March 13th at the age of 80 years. In 1960 Leo married the love of his life and they moved to San Francisco where they raised their family. Leo was a proud, and longtime member of the Laborers Union, Local #261 in San Francisco, and for more than 26 years worked for Dinwiddie Construction Co. as a laborer and foreman. His many work sites include the Transamerica Pyramid, the B of A Headquarters, the Emporium Department Store and the Embarcadero Centers; these being just a few of the many iconic buildings and locations he had a prominent role in building.Leo is preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, a son-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles and cousins.He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 59 years Geneva; his six children, two daughters-in-law, two sons-in-law, fifteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren (with one on the way), two aunts, two sisters, four brothers-in law, four sisters-in-law two Goddaughters, one daughter-in-love and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.Visitation will be on Monday, June 15th 5:00pm to 7:00pm at DUGGAN'S FUNERAL SERVICE 3434-17th Street, San Francisco, CA. Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, CA.