Leola Washington Obituary
Leola Mae Jerry Washington

Leola Mae Jerry Washington, resident of San Francisco CA, departed this life on April 24, 2019. She was a retired principal who gave 38 years of service to public education in Crowley, Louisiana, San Francisco, and Oakland, California. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Society, Inc. Delta Zeta Omega Chapter in San Francisco and a long time member of Unity Spiritual Center, San Francisco.

Leola was known by her colleagues, students, parents, friends, and relatives as a personable, warm, friendly, and caring individual—one who was always willing to share her time, talents, and gifts with others, willing to go the extra mile, a good follower as well as a good leader. She sincerely loved children and placed their interests and welfare above her own. She was an asset to her profession and a credit to her family. She will be dearly missed by those whose lives she touched.

She was predeceased by her husband, Earl Washington. She leaves to mourn her passing her sister, Leona Salter; brother, Harry Jerry and his wife Odelia; brother, Donald Jerryson; and a host of family and friends.

Please send cards and condolences to the family of Mrs. Leola Washington, c/o Mrs. Leona Jerry Salter, 16548 Toledo Street, San Leandro, CA 94578.

There will be a visitation, quiet hour reception on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and a Celebration of Life Service on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Both will take place at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA 94014.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
