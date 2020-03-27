|
|
Leon William Mason
November 21, 2021 - March 23, 2020Leon William Mason passed away at home, where he wished, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease, on March 23, at the age of 98. Leon outlived most of his friends, and also was predeceased by his father, William "Volodnya" Mason, an immigrant from Ukraine; mother, Anya Glusker Mason, an immigrant from Belarus; beloved sister Matilda "Tillie" Misrack; half-brother, Robert Aaron Mason; nephew, Barry Jay Mason; and wife, Evelyn Rogg Mason.
Leon is survived by his son, Laurence "Larry" Mark Mason, of San Anselmo; niece, Susan Silva, of La Verne; and nephews Robert Mason and Gary Mason.
During WWII, Leon proudly served in the Navy as a Seabee, building airstrips on atolls in the South Pacific. For entertainment while serving, Leon boxed in the super lightweight class, under 140 pounds, and "gave as good as he got." After the war Leon married Cecile Wohl, but the marriage was short lived. "The breakup was totally my fault," Leon said. "I was not good to her. At that time I did not know how to be married because I learned the wrong lessons from my father." Ten years later, having established his career as an educator, Leon married Evelyn Rogg. Their marriage lasted 65 years. Evelyn passed away in 2018.
Leon graduated from San Francisco State University with a Master of Arts Degree in Education. He taught elementary school in the San Francisco and South San Francisco Schools and became a principal later in his career. Leon's interest in politics, learned at an early age when his father and friends debated the difference between anarchism, communism and socialism, led him to represent his faculty with the California Teachers Association for many decades until his retirement. Always on the go, Leon built up a nest egg for his family always working several jobs simultaneously. Two extra jobs Leon most enjoyed were driving a Yellow Cab and working as an usher at the SF Symphony, Opera and Ballet. Leon was renowned as a smooth ballroom dancer, very much in demand by the ladies at a number of clubs on the Peninsula. Into his 90s, Leon retained his dancing moves.
In lieu of a service, the family plans a gathering to scatter Leon's and Evelyn's ashes this summer, at a time to be determined after the "shelter in place" order is lifted.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2020