Leon Ralph Wanerman MD July 12 1935 - April 19, 2019 Dr. Leon Ralph Wanerman, 83, of Redwood City, CA, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.



Dr. Wanerman was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 12, 1935, to Charles and Marion Wanerman. He graduated from the University of Chicago and received his MD from Albany Medical College in Albany, New York. He was married to Nancy Rosenblum in 1991.



Dr. Wanerman practiced Child Psychiatry in San Francisco and Marin County and was a pioneer in integrative medicine. He was Director of Children's Services at the Marin Community Health Center; co-founded and led the Doctorate of Mental Health program at UC Berkeley; and an Adjunct Professor in Child Psychiatry at Stanford University. He co-authored two influential books on the psychiatric treatment of children.



He is survived by his second wife, Nancy Rosenblum; his children, Brian Wanerman, Todd Wanerman and Laura Phipps; his stepdaughters Leah and Sarah Maxwell.



Well-wishers are invited to remember Leon at leonwanerman.remembered.com

